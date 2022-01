Avenged Sevenfold‘s eighth album is on the way, and in a new interview, M. Shadows revealed that the heavy metal band has found inspiration in none other than Kanye West. Sharing that the band will be in the studio this month putting finishing touches on the record, the frontman predicted in a sit-down with Metal Hammer published Wednesday (Jan. 5) that the quintet will “finish the record in February, mix it in March.” The yet-untitled LP will be a follow-up to 2016’s The Stage, and Shadows hinted that the sonic palette of the album has “so many influences.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO