Trinity Hall has had the cohesion that a team needs to find success early in the season. That was on full display on Tuesday afternoon. The Monarchs had six players score a goal during an 11-3 victory over Kent Place at the Red Bank Armory Ice Complex in Red Bank. Anna Clements led the way with a hat trick, scoring a goal in each of the three periods.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO