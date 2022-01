First, let me say his. Gerard Gallant was the the perfect choice to coach the New York Rangers. After three years of David Quinn, the team has a coach who has their back and just let’s them play. He doesn’t get too high or too low no matter what the result. He knows what he is looking for and put it perfectly after the win over Edmonton saying “It’s about 20 guys playing and 20 guys showed up and played hard. ” He’s gotten as much out of this team as he possibly could. Or has he?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO