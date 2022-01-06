ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. Embassy in Tijuana says only 30 MPP applicants will be sent back each day to wait in border city

By Salvador Rivera
 3 days ago

A representative from the U.S. Embassy in Mexico told migrant advocates and those who operate shelters in Tijuana that the Migrant Protocols Program will ramp up over the next few weeks.

