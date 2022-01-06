US Forecast

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought at lower elevations. It should be noted drought often takes months to develop and can just take just as long to improve so quick changes to drought status is not common. Still, two weeks ago most mountain areas in Colorado still had at least severe drought. And now there is nothing worse than moderate drought along the I-70 mountain corridor and drought has completely disappeared from the Glenwood Springs, Aspen,...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO