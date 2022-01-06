ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;39;30;34;26;Partly sunny;ENE;8;48%;75%;1. Albuquerque, NM;54;33;52;32;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;3;49%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;1;-7;0;-5;Very cold;NNE;3;82%;1%;1. Asheville, NC;54;30;46;15;Afternoon snow;NW;7;63%;99%;1. Atlanta, GA;54;38;53;23;Showers around;WNW;6;73%;78%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;48;38;39;34;Mostly cloudy;NNE;10;50%;88%;2. Austin, TX;71;40;59;32;Mostly...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Winter Weather Advisory in Maryland, Virginia as Frigid Cold Grips DC Area

Numbingly cold temperatures have gripped the Washington, D.C., area as neighborhoods to the north and west prepare for freezing rain and ice accumulation on Sunday morning. A winter weather advisory is set for early Sunday morning until noon for parts of Maryland, including Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties, and Virginia, including Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties. Here’s a full list of weather alerts.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Denver

Colorado Drought: Momentous Mountain Snow Finally Brings Improvement, Front Range Situation Still Grim

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple winter storms in the high country have finally wiped out drought in some areas. Meanwhile the recent snow in the metro area has not yet even dented the drought at lower elevations. It should be noted drought often takes months to develop and can just take just as long to improve so quick changes to drought status is not common. Still, two weeks ago most mountain areas in Colorado still had at least severe drought. And now there is nothing worse than moderate drought along the I-70 mountain corridor and drought has completely disappeared from the Glenwood Springs, Aspen,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#City Town#State#Uv#Nne#Ga#Wnw#Md#Billings#Mt#Cold#Al#Nnw#Boise#Ese#Ma#Sc
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Storm Overperforms With More Than 6″ Of Snow In Some Areas, Frigid Weather Remains

DENVER (CBS4) – Most neighborhoods along the Front Range received at least 3 inches of fluffy snow through Wednesday night while some areas had much more. The snow ended early Thursday morning but bitterly cold temperatures will remain all day. A driver on 1st Street in Lakewood on Thursday morning. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The heaviest snow along the urban corridor was generally found on the northwest side of the metro area and into Boulder. Golden reported 6.5 inches, Broomfield measured 6.0 inches, and Boulder had 7.7 inches. (source: CBS) There was also several impressive snow totals in...
DENVER, CO
Huron Daily Tribune

Just how much snow did Michigan get?

As the most recent winter storm pulls out of Michigan and warnings and advisories are ending, Michiganders are left with heaps of snow and driveways to plow. Since the morning of the Jan. 5, the state saw quick accumulation on the western side as well as some accumulating snow throughout the central and eastern parts. Some areas of the lower peninsula saw as much as 2 feet of snow and others as little as 1 inch or less, according to data from Weather.gov.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy