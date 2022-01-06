Legal experts say son involved in Fayetteville road rage shooting likely won't face charges
I can understand and can agree that no evidence at this time support charges but I've seen to many cases involving people of color who didn't have a hand in the crime still catch a charge. Fact: the son witnessed a felony murder and did nothing to aid or stop dad. He had no obligation by law to render aid as a good Samaritan. But, he then jumps in the vehicle and flees with His Dad... if someone breaks out of jail or prison and the someone who's your family member and picked them up knowing they escaped is there a charge??? Yes!!! different situation but some of the same elements apply.. The son was an accessory after the fact!!!!!!
so now you can just go around and shot ppl for road rage and just for the heck of it and not get charged sorry to say but if it were the other way around you know who would be going to jail they would lock him up throw away the key smh
let's not forget Judge Tyson who got away for attempting to run over BLM 2xs. I'm sure he is gonna get away with this too. They just want us back at the market house.
