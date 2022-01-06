ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

COVID-19 testing opportunities extended in Nashville as demand surges

By Stephanie Langston
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New COVID-19 case numbers for Davidson County show 157,311 cases, with nearly 2,500 additional cases coming in the last 2 days.

The surge comes as people continue lining up for testing, while city officials look to offer more opportunities and availability.

The drive-thru testing site on 28th Avenue North will open over the weekend starting Saturday, while the Metro Public Health Department continues seeking pop-up testing and vaccine opportunities.

“You see that across the country, you see these long lines in the different cities,” Brian Todd with the health department explained.

In Nashville, at the two drive-thru sites, more than 2,000 people were tested every day during open hours last week. So far his week, we are seeing well over 1,000 a day.

“It went from 2, 250 a day to 500 a day and just within the last couple of weeks it’s surpassed 1,000 a day,” said Todd.

He pointed out that more than 30% of those tested are positive.

“We are breaking records across the country in the number of cases we are seeing.”

While the case numbers continue to surge, Todd said hospitalizations and deaths seem to be leveling out, pointing to the vaccine.

“We would love to have as many people wanting to get vaccinated as we have tested because what we are seeing in those breakthrough cases, not only in Nashville but across the country, those people who are fully vaccinated they are not ending up in the hospital. Their symptoms are primarily a sore throat, headache, body aches, maybe a low-grade fever,” said Todd.

If you plan to visit a drive-thru testing and vaccine site keep in mind that hours can be impacted by winter weather.

Fire at Planned Parenthood Knoxville ruled arson

Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), have determined that the fire at the Planned Parenthood in Knoxville was purposely set. The KFD says the individual or individuals who started the fire have not been unidentified yet.
