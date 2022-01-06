ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

By Adam Patrick
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season...

thevikingage.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Five Vikings Who Are Possibly Playing Their Final Game in Purple

Sunday’s matchup with the Bears will bring the season to a close for our friends in purple. It’ll be the final game of the Vikings season, and there are several players likely putting in their last game in Minnesota. It’s this reality that has prompted me to put together this list. Below, you’ll find a descending list with five guys who are possibly playing their final snaps as a Viking.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Saquon Barkley Makes His Opinion On Joe Judge Very Clear

Another dreadful New York Giants season will come to a close this Sunday when they clash against the Washington Football Team. The Giants are just 4-12 this season and appear to have taken a step back since their 6-10 showing in 2020. Joe Judge, as a result, is on the hot seat.
NFL
FanSided

Former NFL scout predicts the futures of Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins

A former scout with the New York Jets, Daniel Kelly, believes the Minnesota Vikings will stick with Mike Zimmer and move on from Kirk Cousins. Defeating the Chicago Bears in Sunday’s 2021 regular-season finale isn’t going to change any of the plans for the Minnesota Vikings during the next few weeks. Just like their fan base, the Vikings will be watching the 2021 playoffs from home.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game

The scorching hot Dallas Cowboys finally hit a wall last Sunday against the Cardinals, who resuscitated their final stretch of the season in a 25-22 win over Dallas. The Cowboys had won four straight and looked like they might be able to at least play a few home games in the playoffs, but the loss dropped them to fourth in the NFC at 11-5. While it’s a hit, it by no means devastates the Cowboys, who have actually been better on the road this season than they have been at home.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cassel
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Calvin Ridley in Philadelphia?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... So, if the Falcons decide to shop Ridley in the offseason, should the Eagles be interested? The answer, subject to a thorough pre-deal vetting (including a conservation with Ridley), is yes. Ridley is a dynamic playmaker who has a background with both quarterback Jalen Hurts and No. 1 wideout DeVonta Smith, creating a key fact-finding spot in their internal “cohabitation matrix”. Assistant special teams coach Joe Pannunzio was also on the Alabama staff when Hurts, Smith and Ridley helped win the squad a national championship following the 2017 season. Pannunzio, Smith and Hurts can create a support system for Ridley, who is likely to look for that in his next spot. Ridley’s background with Hurts and Smith should also benefit the Eagles on the field, as they remain close. Smith and Ridley exchanged jerseys following the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Falcons.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

If Kirk Cousins is Gone, an NFC South QB Could be a Replacement Option

If you ask 100 people who the most polarizing person in the Minnesota Vikings organization is, 90 of them will probably say Kirk Cousins. The other 10 might say Mike Zimmer or Rick Spielman. After Sunday’s Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears, there’s a chance that all three of them are gone from Minnesota. There are some that have said Minnesota should draft a QB this offseason if Kirk Cousins is traded, but one NFC South QB should be kept in mind.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Giants#The Minnesota Vikings#Wfan
Pro Football Rumors

Kirk Cousins wants to finish career with Vikings

It hasn’t been a banner year for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. Still, the quarterback says that he has every intention of staying in Minnesota. “[I] certainly want to be a Minnesota Viking for the rest of my career,” Cousins said this week (via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants make some interesting decisions in latest Draft Wire mock

The latest Draft Wire 2022 NFL mock has been released and here is who they see the New York Giants selecting in the first three rounds. Another team with multiple top-10 picks, the Giants have plenty of needs to fill, but they have to start up front on offense. Andrew Thomas has been better this year than he was as a rookie, but that improvement shouldn’t stop New York from spending this pick on an elite prospect in Neal, should he fall to this spot.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Chicago Bears’ season finale, including Matt Nagy’s closing act and Jaylon Johnson’s coveted matchup — plus our Week 18 predictions

The Chicago Bears will close their season Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, facing the Minnesota Vikings in a game that has no playoff implications. The Bears are hoping to finish the year on a three-game winning streak but head into the weekend as 5½-point underdogs against a Vikings team that beat them 17-9 three weeks ago. With kickoff of Sunday’s game nearing, here’s a snapshot ...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Weird Endorsement Comes in for Mike Zimmer

This week a Twitter user went to Cameo to ask Antonio Brown if he thought Kirk Cousins and Mike Zimmer should remain with the Minnesota Vikings. Brown didn’t mention anything about Kirk, but he did give a ringing endorsement of Mike Zimmer. He said the Vikings should let Mike Zimmer figure it out and that he is the “best of the best.” I am not sure anyone wants Brown’s endorsement right now, but Coach Zimmer got it. Thanks to Thomas Sullivan (@yfz84) for providing the video. He mentioned several users that also helped chip in some of the money to pay for Brown’s Cameo fee in the ensuing tweets.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

216K+
Followers
404K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy