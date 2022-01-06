ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Rep. Davids reflects on U.S. Capitol riot anniversary

By Malik Jackson
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Thursday marks one year since members of Congress gathered to certify the presidential election results, and it quickly descended into chaos.

Hundreds of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kansas Democratic Representative Sharice Davids was in the building on that day. She said it was traumatizing.

Her mother called early in the day, asking if she was OK and if she had a plan just in case something went wrong. Davids told her she was in “the safest place in D.C.,” she told FOX4, but that would change.

“It was such a traumatizing experience for so many people,” the Kansas Congresswoman said. “I mostly just was thinking, ‘OK, what do I need to do? And how do I make sure that I’m prepared?’ So I barricaded the doors in my office. I took the flags down from in front of my office so that would be hard to tell that it was a member office.”

It was a day that left many wondering who could do something like this and why — in a building that stood for everything opposite of what was happening inside.

“We have to do everything we can to make sure that nothing like that happens again,” Davids said.

Nearly a year later, that’s become the focus with investigations into U.S. Capitol police, the rioters, elected officials and even TV show hosts.

But for Davids, the lesson from it all started on that day.

“The lessons learned started that night. All of us took an oath to, you know, protect and defend the Constitution,” she said. “We’re there to represent our districts, and we did that.”

FOX4 also reached out to Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to comment on the U.S. Capitol riot one year later. He declined an interview but sent the following statement:

“Those who committed crimes on Jan. 6 should be prosecuted, just as those who rioted and burned and looted in cities around the nation in the name of ‘social justice’ should be. But the true legacy of Jan. 6 is the Left’s attempt to use the Capitol unrest to foster a permanent climate of fear and repression. That kind of leadership is un-American and a real threat to democracy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

