BANGOR — The cold weather outside is frightful. As many of us can go inside and turn on the heat, it may not be the same for some folks who are experiencing homelessness. “All I think of is life or death. It’s a crisis in our city. We have the most homeless in our city. I’ve been working with the homeless for the past 15 years. The number I get from the city is 170 and that’s a lot. We are supplying and providing a place for them to be warm so they don’t freeze to death. Literally,” said Pastor Terry Dinkins of the Mansion Church.

BANGOR, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO