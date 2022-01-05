Fact check: Biden didn't manipulate July 4 image for his New Year's Day message

The claim: Joe Biden edited a Fourth of July picture and reposted it for New Year’s Day

On New Year's Day, President Joe Biden shared a message across his social media accounts .

"In 2022, we’re going to keep building a better America," it read . Along with the message was an image of Biden standing next to his wife, Jill, watching fireworks from a balcony. A decorated tree is visible to the right in the image.

Social media users quickly began sharing posts claiming the president took a July 4, 2021, photograph, edited it and reused it to accompany his greeting.

"Lets (sic) just take a pic from July 4th, (supposedly at the WH) throw in a Christmas tree to the right," reads the caption of a Jan. 2 Facebook post .

The post accumulated more than 2,200 interactions in three days. The claim also circulated on Twitter .

"So they photoshopped out the white tents and put a fake tree in it's place," one commenter wrote.

Except that's wrong. The photo from July is the same one Biden posted on Jan. 1, without any alterations.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

No editing – it's the same picture

Biden repurposed an image from July 2021, but it wasn't manipulated in any way.

A comparison of the original image and the image posted on New Year’s Day shows it's the same one. Both images show the fireworks and the tree with decorations.

The original image was captured by official White House photographer Adam Shultz and posted on the photo-sharing website Flickr .

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Sunday, July 4, 2021," reads the caption. It added that the celebration was on the South Lawn.

Associated Press images from July 4, 2021, show the tree from a different angle.

Fact check: False claim that Bidens' visit to children's hospital on Christmas Eve was staged

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Biden edited a Fourth of July picture and reposted it for New Year’s Day. The photo that the president posted on his social media accounts is the same one the White House captured on July 4, 2021. There was no manipulation.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Biden didn't manipulate July 4 image for his New Year's Day message