ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Fact check: Biden didn't manipulate July 4 image for his New Year's Day message

By Nayeli Lomeli, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSVJm_0ddycX3Q00

The claim: Joe Biden edited a Fourth of July picture and reposted it for New Year’s Day

On New Year's Day, President Joe Biden shared a message across his social media accounts .

"In 2022, we’re going to keep building a better America," it read . Along with the message was an image of Biden standing next to his wife, Jill, watching fireworks from a balcony. A decorated tree is visible to the right in the image.

Social media users quickly began sharing posts claiming the president took a July 4, 2021, photograph, edited it and reused it to accompany his greeting.

"Lets (sic) just take a pic from July 4th, (supposedly at the WH) throw in a Christmas tree to the right," reads the caption of a Jan. 2 Facebook post .

The post accumulated more than 2,200 interactions in three days. The claim also circulated on Twitter .

"So they photoshopped out the white tents and put a fake tree in it's place," one commenter wrote.

Except that's wrong. The photo from July is the same one Biden posted on Jan. 1, without any alterations.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

No editing – it's the same picture

Biden repurposed an image from July 2021, but it wasn't manipulated in any way.

A comparison of the original image and the image posted on New Year’s Day shows it's the same one. Both images show the fireworks and the tree with decorations.

The original image was captured by official White House photographer Adam Shultz and posted on the photo-sharing website Flickr .

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House Sunday, July 4, 2021," reads the caption. It added that the celebration was on the South Lawn.

Associated Press images from July 4, 2021, show the tree from a different angle.

Fact check: False claim that Bidens' visit to children's hospital on Christmas Eve was staged

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Biden edited a Fourth of July picture and reposted it for New Year’s Day. The photo that the president posted on his social media accounts is the same one the White House captured on July 4, 2021. There was no manipulation.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Biden didn't manipulate July 4 image for his New Year's Day message

Comments / 7

E to the B
3d ago

He only manipulates elections

Reply(2)
19
Related
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flickr#White House#Associated Press
thecentersquare.com

Biden disapproval rating reaches new high

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is kicking off his second year in office with his highest disapproval rating to date. A new CNBC/Change Research poll found 56% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job as president, the worst disapproval numbers the president has seen since taking office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
hngn.com

Joe Biden's Net Worth: Facts You Need To Know About the 46th US President's Wealth

Joe Biden, who had spent his adult life as an elected official, boarded the Amtrak out of Washington DC's Union Station on the day America's first billionaire president took office, with the kind of modest fortune you'd expect from someone who had spent his adult life as an elected official: $2.5 million, mostly made up of pensions and real estate.
POLITICS
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Why have Biden cheerleaders CNN and the New York Times BOTH turned on the president? Liberal outlets suggest Biden should not run again and propose lists of alternative presidential candidates

CNN and the New York Times - two of the mainstream media's cheerleaders for the Biden administration who have pulled punches over scandals - have both suggested the President should bow out of the 2024 running. The New York Times published an opinion piece on Wednesday by columnist Bret Stephens...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

342K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy