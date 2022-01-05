ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bahamas updates entry requirements, scraps plans for more stringent pre-departure testing

By Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Bahamas' government is scrapping plans to enforce more stringent pre-arrival testing requirements among vaccinated travelers this week.

While Prime Minister Philip Davis said in late December the Bahamas would no longer accept rapid antigen pre-departure tests from vaccinated travelers starting Jan. 7, officials said Tuesday it would be suspending that requirement. Fully vaccinated travelers and those under 12 may continue to show either a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test to enter, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

Unvaccinated travelers ages 12 and older must still present a negative PCR test and cannot use rapid tests. Travelers under the age of two continue to be exempt from testing requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEJLn_0ddyc9CT00
The Bahamas updated its entry requirements this week, suspending plans to accept only PCR tests from fully vaccinated travelers. Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation

The Bahamas also updated its post-arrival testing requirement . As of Tuesday, travelers staying longer than 48 hours must take a rapid antigen test, regardless of vaccination status.

Previously, only tourists staying longer than four nights and five days were required to take another test.

The updated entry requirements come on the heels of Davis' announcement in late December that the country would no longer accept pre-departure coronavirus tests taken more than three days prior to arrival instead of five.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Bahamas has a high level of COVID-19 cases and advises travelers to be fully vaccinated before entering. The country reported nearly 2,500 new cases within the past week, its highest weekly case count to date, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

► Hours in line or a $110 test: How the COVID test shortage is 'frustrating' Puerto Rico visitors

What are the Bahamas' testing requirements for entry?

Under the new entry requirements , vaccinated travelers ages two and older entering from another country must:

  • Take a negative coronavirus test (either a rapid antigen test or PCR test) no more than three days before arrival.
  • If staying longer than 48 hours, take a rapid antigen test.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated tourists traveling from another country are required to:

  • Take a negative PCR coronavirus test no more than three days before arrival if 12 and older.
  • Take a negative PCR or rapid antigen test no more than three days before arrival if between the ages of 2 and 11.
  • If staying longer than 48 hours, take a rapid antigen test.

► Caribbean travel: CDC urges travelers to avoid Aruba due to a 'very high level of COVID-19'

Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter: @bailey_schulz .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bahamas updates entry requirements, scraps plans for more stringent pre-departure testing

