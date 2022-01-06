ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Man sentenced to 17 years for San Ysidro screwdriver stabbing

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydI4a_0ddyabZ200

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A man convicted of stabbing another man with a screwdriver during a San Ysidro street robbery was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in state prison.

Eduardo Hernandez Oliveros, 24, was found guilty by a Chula Vista jury last summer of attempted murder, robbery and vandalism charges in connection with the Sept. 17, 2020, stabbing.

Police said the victim was using his cell phone just before 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard when Oliveros confronted him on the street and asked to use the phone. Before the victim could react, Oliveros snatched the phone out of his hand and took off, police said.

Prosecutors said the victim chased Oliveros down and was stabbed in the face and neck during a subsequent struggle. The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Bystanders called police, who responded and arrested Oliveros, who "admitted he was trying to kill the victim," according to the San Diego Police Department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screwdriver#Vandalism#Robbery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

SDPD investigate Asian hate crime

San Diego Police investigators are asking for the public's help finding the man responsible for sending an elderly Laotian man to the hospital with serious injuries. The department is now officially calling this incident an Asian Hate Crime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy