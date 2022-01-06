ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics-Spurs halftime hot takes

By Jesse Cinquini
CelticsBlog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spurs are road warriors (for a rebuilding team, at least) The San Antonio Spurs are no longer the perennial contender of yesteryear, but they still compete night in and night out, and their road record highlights this sentiment. While a record of 7-12 may not seem much to brag about,...

CelticsBlog

Jayson Tatum ranks fourth in Eastern Conference All-Star frontcourt voting

Assuming you’re a Celtics fan because you’re reading this, it’s time to hit the NBA app, NBA.com, or Twitter. The early returns for NBA All-Star fan voting are in and only one Celtic cracks the top-10 in both the frontcourt and guards. Jayton Tatum ranks 4th for forwards and centers behind Kevin Durant (2,360,435), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,145,835), and Joel Embiid (1,236,060).
NBA
KENS 5

Game Story: Shorthanded Spurs trail Sixers 71-53 at halftime

SAN ANTONIO — Game Story. San Antonio got off to a rough start as they missed three of their first four shots and Jakob Poeltl picked up two fouls in the first two minutes after jumping at Joel Embiid. Rookie Josh Primo got his first career start and got...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Shot selection continue to cost Celtics

Somewhere within this Boston Celtics team, there’s a playoff contender clawing to rise to the surface. The talent is there, and the roster is teeming with experience, but for some reason, we keep seeing regression after flashes of progress. Honestly, the team is reminiscent of an NBA rendition of “Me, Myself, and Irene,” because we scarcely see the same team for two games in a row.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics lose to the Knicks at the buzzer 108-105

The Boston Celtics looked like a good team for 20 minutes and then gave it all away as the New York Knicks stormed back from down 25 points to take the 108-105 victory after an RJ Barrett buzzer-beating bank-shot 3-pointer. Jayson Tatum had a tremendous game, taking more of a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics Spurs#The San Antonio Spurs
CelticsBlog

Jumping Ship

Its always difficult for fans when their team is losing. We invest so much time and soul into OUR team. But it is time to face the music, and JUMP SHIP. The Celtics for the past two years are not a good basketball team. Clearly it did not matter who the head coach was. What it comes down to are the group of players that are here do not fit together. Its time to think that Jaylen and Jason cant do this together, and Brad Stevens need to move on. Now this is not easy by any means, your talking about moving one of your all-star players. When doing that you don't look to bright to the world. Every Celtic fan has seen we are not deep on this roster, and the fastest way to get depth is trading a major asset. If we do that or not remains to be seen. Trade ideas are always fun and I have some that would make the Celtics look completely different.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Report: Celtics plan to waive Jabari Parker

As though his ear was to the ground taking in the vibrations of Celtics fans bellowing for Brad Stevens to make a move after yet another awful collapse last night, the top dog has heard your clamoring, and he’s felt your pain. Thus, he’s made a move. Is...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Trade questions to ask

I used to work at a technical school and the auto tech teacher would impress upon his students that they needed to diagnose a car's problem first - not just throw parts at it until the problem goes away. I feel that with all the "time to make a trade" talk, people are believing that change is the answer to the "problem." To me, that sounds like "let's throw parts on the car to get it to work better rather than diagnosing the problem.
NBA
CelticsBlog

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics Game #40 1/8/22

New York Knicks (19-20) at Boston Celtics (18-21) Saturday, January 8, 2022. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the 4th and final meeting between them this season. Their first meeting was on opening night when the Knicks handed the Celtics their first loss of the season 138-134 in double overtime at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics came back and won the 2nd meeting 114-107 in Boston. The Knicks took the third meeting 108-105 at Madison on Thursday as RJ Barrett made a 3 pointer at the buzzer for the win.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Blow it Up? Time is now to fix Celtics Fatal Flaw

This Sisyphean slog of a season continued for the Celtics Friday night, with a 25 point first half lead predictably disintegrating to nothing in a lifeless second half against the Knicks. RJ Barrett's game winning three at the buzzer might have been the final drop of the boulder to the bottom of the mountain, but we could see it rolling downhill with little resistance throughout a second half that saw the Celtics get outscored by 19(!). Once again, the Celtics offense got stuck in the mud, managing just 21 points both quarters. Once again their inability to get buckets seemed to impact their defensive intensity, as the Knicks torched them by screening Evan Fournier open for three after three. The loss dropped the Celtics to 18-21 and 11th place in the Eastern Conference, an ugly place to be for a high payroll team boasting two All Stars.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics core four is elite; rest of roster is not

It’s no secret that the Boston Celtics have gone through their fair share of troubles this season. From getting dominated by Brandon Boston Jr. in LA to allowing Jaylen Nowell to drop nearly 30 points. Don’t know those names? Neither did we, but the word “rough” doesn’t quite do their season justice.
NBA
CelticsBlog

The Jayson Tatum vs. Jaylen Brown narrative is dead

Jayson Tatum is not 19 anymore, but sometimes, you’re reminded just how young he and Jaylen Brown are. After tying the game on a clutch fadeaway only to see R.J. Barrett hit a miracle three at the buzzer on Thursday night, the 23-year-old said of the team’s recent losing streak and bad habit of giving up fourth quarter leads, “you just gotta look at the big picture, the grand scheme of things. Look back at those years when we were going to the conference finals. It makes you really appreciate those moments, ‘cause it’s hard. It’s not easy. I think early on in my rookie year, I thought it was just normal, winning all those games, winning games in the playoffs — probably taking it for granted a little bit.”
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Collapse After Hot Start in Letdown of a Celtics Rematch

Without their certified Celtics killer Evan Fournier, the Knicks struggled to score after the first quarter, with their defense losing a grip, too. In the second game of a home-and-home, the New York Knicks (19-21) headed up to Boston to take on the Celtics (19-21). After the Knicks won an exhilarating 25-point comeback on an RJ Barrett buzzer-beater, the Celtics took their swift revenge at home, hammering New York 99-75 at the TD Garden. The teams split their season series 2-2 with every home team victorious.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

What We Learned from the Spurs win over the Celtics

Early on in the season, the San Antonio Spurs were losing close game after close game, and the sentiment was that they were learning how to win. Instead of relying on 30-year-old veterans to bring a calm to crunch time, Gregg Popovich and crew have been leaning on players who had never been the closers in those situations. Unsurprisingly, things didn’t go so hot the first 10 games the Spurs found themselves in crunch time, as they went 2-8. But the tide seems to have turned.
