Celtics-Spurs halftime hot takes

Its always difficult for fans when their team is losing. We invest so much time and soul into OUR team. But it is time to face the music, and JUMP SHIP. The Celtics for the past two years are not a good basketball team. Clearly it did not matter who the head coach was. What it comes down to are the group of players that are here do not fit together. Its time to think that Jaylen and Jason cant do this together, and Brad Stevens need to move on. Now this is not easy by any means, your talking about moving one of your all-star players. When doing that you don't look to bright to the world. Every Celtic fan has seen we are not deep on this roster, and the fastest way to get depth is trading a major asset. If we do that or not remains to be seen. Trade ideas are always fun and I have some that would make the Celtics look completely different.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO