MIDLAND, Texas — If you're trying to get your hands on an at-home COVID-19 test from a pharmacy, it won't be easy. "Pharmacies are out, that's for sure, I've called and asked many, many places to see if we can get them for patients and we can't get it," said Setor Akati, Pharmacist at Doctors Pharmacy in Midland.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO