ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Lead investigator in Ronald Greene case retires

By Chelsea Monae Williams
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btsT7_0ddyX2uV00

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A new development in the Ronald Greene case has surfaced today and its not one that’s expected. Ronald Greene died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in Monroe in 2019 and two troopers have already been charged with attempting to cover it up.

Today we learn Louisiana State Police’s lead investigator in the case Albert Paxton has submitted a request for early retirement. LSP Troop F Master Trooper Michael Reichardt says the detective made the request earlier this week.

West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun charges, attempted to grab handgun during arrest

The request for early retirement comes after his testimony in December during a legislative hearing in the State Capitol that higher ranking officers ignored his recommendation from an investigation, but did not indicate which case he was referring to.

Marching for Justice: Crowd marches to the Governor’s Mansion to demand justice for Ronald Greene

Paxton testified specifically, Major Jason Turner, who leads the agency’s detective division ignored his advice.

When asked if bodycam footage was always provided to him when asked, Paxton said no. It was evident Paxton became emotional in his testimony when he said, “I won’t participate in a coverup. I won’t hide evidence and I won’t lie”.

He has been with the agency for almost 14 years. With Paxton filing for early retirement, the question remains, where does this leave us in the Ronald Green case ?

We will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
West Monroe, LA
City
Monroe, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Retirement#Ktve#Kard#Louisiana State Police#Lsp Troop F#The State Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGNO

WGNO

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy