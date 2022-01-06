ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Conversation: Discussing omicron variant in North Dakota with Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger

As the omicron variant continues to dominate, we’re seeing more cases, more closures and more concern

For more on exactly what we’re seeing in our area, we welcomed Kirby Kruger, the director of Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health, for our Jan. 5 edition of KX Conversation.

This time last week, there were 1,817 active cases of COVID in North Dakota. Today, it’s 2,942.

We discussed if he believes those numbers are from the holiday period or if it’s just spiked that quickly, if we should be monitoring hospital admissions or case count more closely and more.

KX News

KX Conversation: Renae Moch discusses COVID testing after holidays, travel

For our Jan. 4 edition of KX Conversation, we concentrated on getting tested for COVID after holiday gatherings and travel. We were joined by Renae Moch, director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. We discussed why testing is important after people have gathered for the holidays, testing options, what people should know about omicron to keep themselves […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

FDHU’s ‘On the Move’ program to tackle childhood obesity in Minot

Obesity in children between the ages of 2 and 19 has gotten worse during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. First District Health Unit is working to change that with its “On the Move” program. Childhood obesity could result in dire health consequences. It puts children at risk of getting […]
MINOT, ND
