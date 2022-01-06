KX Conversation: Discussing omicron variant in North Dakota with Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger

As the omicron variant continues to dominate, we’re seeing more cases, more closures and more concern

For more on exactly what we’re seeing in our area, we welcomed Kirby Kruger, the director of Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health, for our Jan. 5 edition of KX Conversation.

This time last week, there were 1,817 active cases of COVID in North Dakota. Today, it’s 2,942.

We discussed if he believes those numbers are from the holiday period or if it’s just spiked that quickly, if we should be monitoring hospital admissions or case count more closely and more.

