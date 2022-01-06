No. 20 Middletown South over Marlboro - Wrestling recap

Chatham battled back from a rough start and rallied in the fourth quarter for a 32-28 win over Bridgewater-Raritan in Chatham. The hosts fell behind 7-0 after one quarter but got within a point at the half. They still trailed by one entering the final period but outscored the visitors 13-8 down the stretch to improve to 5-2.

CHATHAM, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO