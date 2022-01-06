ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

No. 20 Middletown South over Marlboro - Wrestling recap

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 3 days ago
Middletown South, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, took six bouts with pins in a 55-18 win over Marlboro in Middletown. Ryan Madden (113), Alec Holland (126),...

