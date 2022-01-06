This hard-to-believe stat will drive New York Giants fans crazy

Daniel Jones and Joe Judge will seemingly be back for the New York Giants in 2022, meaning the team might be in for another tough year. Anything can happen, of course, but there will likely have to be a lot of roster turnover — and perhaps movement in the front office — if a significant change is in store after the Giants' last-place finish in their 2021 campaign.

But hey, who knows? The bar isn't very high for what the team will need to do in 2022 in order to outdo what they've done in recent years. For instance, if they simply win in Week 1, they'll put an end to a stat that seems ludicrous at first because... well, it's just kind of ludicrous.

NFL analytics guru Warren Sharp delivered the phenomenal statistic to the Twitterverse on Wednesday afternoon, and it truly boggles the mind to think that a team could have such a long stretch of losing.

And he's absolutely right. The closest they've come is when they went 2-2 in the first four games of the 2019 season, bouncing back after two consecutive losses to Dallas and Buffalo with wins over Tampa Bay and Washington. But a casual nine-game losing streak ensured that they'd never go over .500, or even come close, throughout the remainder of the season.

In 2017, they lost eight of their first nine. So that one's out of the question. In 2018, they lost seven of their first eight. Next. 2019 was the rough showing above. 2020 featured a five-game losing streak out of the gate, and though the G-Men won five of their next seven, they never quite broke .500. And 2021 saw a 4-7 team turn into a 4-12 team, with one final game proving meaningless. It just hasn't been a very fun time.

So, yeah. Not much winning going on at MetLife, where even the Jets had a winning record after a 3-2 start in 2017 and a 1-0 start in 2018. And speaking of the Jets, no two teams have lost more in the past five years than the franchises that New York has to offer ( via Stathead ):

▼ W-L% 1 NYG 2017 2021 22 58 0.275 2 NYJ 2017 2021 22 58 0.275 3 JAX 2017 2021 24 56 0.300 4 DET 2017 2021 25 53 0.325 5 CIN 2017 2021 29 50 0.369 6 WAS 2017 2021 30 50 0.375 7 DEN 2017 2021 30 50 0.375 8 CLE 2017 2021 31 48 0.394 9 HOU 2017 2021 33 47 0.413 10 CAR 2017 2021 33 47 0.413

And one last mind-boggling tidbit for you, Giants fans: if the team lost all of their pending free agents on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, they'd analytically become better , as Reddit user "Helmet Catch" found in a Pro Football Focus graphic. In other news, if the Giants lost all of their pending free agents, they'd analytically become about a quarter-win better. As one user commented , "The optimist would say we are in prime position to improve since all we need to do is let our players leave in free agency and we will be a better team."

Any optimists out there?

