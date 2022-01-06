ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

This hard-to-believe stat will drive New York Giants fans crazy

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n8ew1_0ddyUr0e00

Daniel Jones and Joe Judge will seemingly be back for the New York Giants in 2022, meaning the team might be in for another tough year. Anything can happen, of course, but there will likely have to be a lot of roster turnover — and perhaps movement in the front office — if a significant change is in store after the Giants' last-place finish in their 2021 campaign.

But hey, who knows? The bar isn't very high for what the team will need to do in 2022 in order to outdo what they've done in recent years. For instance, if they simply win in Week 1, they'll put an end to a stat that seems ludicrous at first because... well, it's just kind of ludicrous.

NFL analytics guru Warren Sharp delivered the phenomenal statistic to the Twitterverse on Wednesday afternoon, and it truly boggles the mind to think that a team could have such a long stretch of losing.

And he's absolutely right. The closest they've come is when they went 2-2 in the first four games of the 2019 season, bouncing back after two consecutive losses to Dallas and Buffalo with wins over Tampa Bay and Washington. But a casual nine-game losing streak ensured that they'd never go over .500, or even come close, throughout the remainder of the season.

In 2017, they lost eight of their first nine. So that one's out of the question. In 2018, they lost seven of their first eight. Next. 2019 was the rough showing above. 2020 featured a five-game losing streak out of the gate, and though the G-Men won five of their next seven, they never quite broke .500. And 2021 saw a 4-7 team turn into a 4-12 team, with one final game proving meaningless. It just hasn't been a very fun time.

So, yeah. Not much winning going on at MetLife, where even the Jets had a winning record after a 3-2 start in 2017 and a 1-0 start in 2018. And speaking of the Jets, no two teams have lost more in the past five years than the franchises that New York has to offer ( via Stathead ):

Results Table
Rk Tm From To W L
W-L%
1 NYG 2017 2021 22 58 0.275
2 NYJ 2017 2021 22 58 0.275
3 JAX 2017 2021 24 56 0.300
4 DET 2017 2021 25 53 0.325
5 CIN 2017 2021 29 50 0.369
6 WAS 2017 2021 30 50 0.375
7 DEN 2017 2021 30 50 0.375
8 CLE 2017 2021 31 48 0.394
9 HOU 2017 2021 33 47 0.413
10 CAR 2017 2021 33 47 0.413
Provided by Stathead.com : View Stathead Tool Used
Generated 1/5/2022.

And one last mind-boggling tidbit for you, Giants fans: if the team lost all of their pending free agents on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, they'd analytically become better , as Reddit user "Helmet Catch" found in a Pro Football Focus graphic. In other news, if the Giants lost all of their pending free agents, they'd analytically become about a quarter-win better. As one user commented , "The optimist would say we are in prime position to improve since all we need to do is let our players leave in free agency and we will be a better team."

Any optimists out there?

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
CBS New York

New Yorker’s Lawsuit Claims Jets, Giants Are Taking Advantage Of New York Name

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A football fan is suing the New York Jets and the New York Giants for $6 billion. The West Village resident filed the suit this week, claiming the teams are taking advantage of the New York name. Both teams currently play their home games at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The lawsuit wants them to put New Jersey in their name or move back to New York by 2025. If not, he wants them fined for false advertising and deceptive practices. The Giants issued a statement in response, declaring “the case has no merit and we will defend it vigorously.” The Jets have not yet commented.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#Free Agents#Nfl On Cbs#American Football#Stat#The G Men
College Football News

Washington at New York Giants Prediction, Game Preview

Washington at New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, January 9. Record: Washington (6-10), New York Giants (4-12) The offensive line is a bit of an issue, but for the most part the Football Team is a full go for the finale. It’s not playing for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
Audacy

Audacy

49K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy