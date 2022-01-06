Naked man arrested for attempted rape in grocery store parking lot

GOLETA, Calif. (KNX) — Santa Barbara County Sheriff's authorities arrested a 28-year-old man for attempted rape Thursday, after reports of a naked man going after a woman in a grocery store parking lot.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. in the 5800 block of Calle Real in Goleta, the County Sheriff's Office said in a statement , adding that the woman told officers she was able to fight off the suspect, identified as Miguel Angel Hernandez-Garcia, before deputies got to the parking lot.

"Deputies, along with a K9 unit, established a perimeter and searched...deputies located [Hernandez-Garcia] hiding under a trash can to the rear of the Albertsons store," SBCSO said.

Hernandez-Garcia was arrested and booked at the County's main jail for attempted rape. He is being held on $1 million-dollar bail.

