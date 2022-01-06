ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul discusses her plan to fight homelessness across New York

By Katie Corrado, WSYR-TV
 3 days ago

New York (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to create teams of mental health professionals and social workers to help resolve the homelessness crisis in New York, she said during her State of the State address Wednesday.

Those professionals will partner with New York City outreach workers to reach homeless individuals and move them into shelters and housing, she said

Hochul takes aim at homelessness: New bill gets families out of shelters, into own homes

“Beyond those sleeping on the streets, tens of thousands more people move in and out of shelters as they try to secure a place to call home and, tragically, many of them are children,” says Hochul.

Hochul is also launching a new, five-year housing plan to create and preserve 100,000 affordable homes, including 10,000 units with supportive services for high-risk populations, like runaway youth and formerly incarcerated individuals.

The governor discussed the many reasons for homelessness, including unmet mental health needs, like poverty, addiction, and housing insecurity.

Advocates push to overhaul support system for NYC homeless students

“We can no longer ignore the plight of NYCHA residents living in sometimes deplorable conditions. The lieutenant governor and I will work with the City of New York and the Legislature on concrete action this session. We’ll also fix outdated land-use laws that hold back housing supply,” she said.

Part of the housing plan includes encouraging transit-oriented development and the conversion of hotels and offices to housing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

