ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Metro reducing services due to COVID-19 related staff shortages

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkHND_0ddyTfcx00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Metro is hosting a series of public meetings in January to educate residents about proposed system-wide reductions in the metro system due to workforce shortages.

The meetings will be held on Jan. 12, 13 and 18 according to a press release from Director of Marketing and Communications Keri Renner with the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority.

“Over the last several years it has become increasingly more difficult to recruit and maintain bus operators,” Renner said. “This has been the experience both regionally and nationally.”

Renner said the labor shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult to recruit and keep a workforce. The lack of bus drivers has made it increasingly difficult for the Topeka Metro to keep up with the responsibilities of providing transportation services to people who need to go to work, medical facilities, schools and shopping.

“The labor shortage is NOT due to COVID-19 cases amongst employees,” Topeka Metro said. “But, due to difficulties in recruiting and retaining bus operators, the same difficulties currently being experienced by so many employers.”

People can also offer input by visiting the Quincy Street Station at 820 SE Quincy St., by phone at 785-783-7000, by fax at 785-354-8476 or email on their website . To learn more about the Topeka Metro, check their website here . You can keep in touch with the Topeka Metro’s latest announcements on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

To review more information about the upcoming meetings and find out when and where they’re happening, check here . If visiting any of the scheduled meetings, you must wear a mask.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Traffic
Topeka, KS
Health
KSNT News

501 going remote? Not likely

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With concerns about Omicron and hospitals reaching capacity, Topeka Public Schools leaders answered questions of how the district will handle the rise in cases. Thursday evening 501 held a board meeting over zoom regarding the upcoming semester. When asked about the prospect of going remote again, this was what Superintendent Tiffany Anderson […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka High: No plans to cut dance program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School said it has no plans to cut any programs after a mother voiced concerns on KSNT News. With her daughter involved in the school’s dance team, Lisa Chappell said she was concerned the program would shut down because it didn’t have enough members. While the school’s principal and athletic […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Topeka Metro#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT News

COVID lawsuits still allowed after court ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A new Kansas Supreme Court ruling means that people still can sue Kansas counties over mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions and obtain a quick trial-court decision. The court declined Friday to consider whether it’s constitutional for a state law to require trial-court judges to rule on such lawsuits within 10 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

A Kansas small town crime is creating big problems

READING (KSNT) – A vandalism incident is creating a lot of headaches for people living in and around Reading, Kansas. That’s not because of the damage that needs cleaned up, but because of the long term implications that could come from it. Reading’s downtown consists of a café, a Church, a bank, the Fire Department, […]
READING, KS
KSNT News

Local therapy dog representing Topeka in national competition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local therapy dog is representing Topeka in a national competition this weekend. Stryker and his owner Jon Antrim are on Topeka’s American/Global Medical Response dog therapy team. They’re participating in the Puppies at the Playoff Championship in Indianapolis as “ruff-er-ees.” Dogs will play football in the event while raising awareness for […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Marijuana, CRT & COVID-19 among top issues for Kansas lawmakers

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas lawmakers are gaveling in Monday to kick off the first week of legislative session. A few bills have already been pre-filed in both the House and Senate, but some of the top issues coming down the line range from taxes and education to agriculture, and even pushback on some pandemic restrictions extending […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy