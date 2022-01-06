Topeka Metro reducing services due to COVID-19 related staff shortages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Metro is hosting a series of public meetings in January to educate residents about proposed system-wide reductions in the metro system due to workforce shortages.

The meetings will be held on Jan. 12, 13 and 18 according to a press release from Director of Marketing and Communications Keri Renner with the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority.

“Over the last several years it has become increasingly more difficult to recruit and maintain bus operators,” Renner said. “This has been the experience both regionally and nationally.”

Renner said the labor shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic is making it difficult to recruit and keep a workforce. The lack of bus drivers has made it increasingly difficult for the Topeka Metro to keep up with the responsibilities of providing transportation services to people who need to go to work, medical facilities, schools and shopping.

“The labor shortage is NOT due to COVID-19 cases amongst employees,” Topeka Metro said. “But, due to difficulties in recruiting and retaining bus operators, the same difficulties currently being experienced by so many employers.”

People can also offer input by visiting the Quincy Street Station at 820 SE Quincy St., by phone at 785-783-7000, by fax at 785-354-8476 or email on their website . To learn more about the Topeka Metro, check their website here . You can keep in touch with the Topeka Metro’s latest announcements on their Facebook and Twitter accounts.

To review more information about the upcoming meetings and find out when and where they’re happening, check here . If visiting any of the scheduled meetings, you must wear a mask.

