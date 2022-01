BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Paul Kjellander has worn all but two of the badges donned in the Idaho Legislature. He wore the brown badge as a reporter with Boise State Public Radio, then the black badge as a state representative. As an administrator for Idaho’s Office for Energy Management, he wore a green and white badge, and he has worn the red badge while working as a commissioner for the state’s public utilities commission. The only two badges he hasn’t worn are the senator’s badge, and the lobbyist badge, neither of which he has plans to wear, he said.

BOISE, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO