Two dozen more cases in county

The Crawford County Health Department reported another 24 new COVID-19 cases.

The latest cases included two young girls, one teenage boy and two teen girls. Also, five men and two women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, a man and three women in their 50s, a man in his 60s and two women in their 70s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with their close contacts.

A total of 3,552 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Fifty-five people have died.

Almost 2.24 million Illinois residents have tested positive for the disease since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. This includes more than 28,400 variant cases. More than 700 cases of the omicron variant have been reported in the state.

More than 31,000 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19.