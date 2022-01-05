ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Hamilton man pleads guilty to embezzlement, tax fraud

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

A Hamilton man has pleaded guilty in U.S District Court in Cincinnati to filing a false income tax return and wire fraud, according to a release from the IRS-Criminal Investigation Unit.

Jonathan Shawn Thomsen, 39, worked as a project manager for Natus Medical Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California from 2006 to 2017.

According to court documents, in 2016, Thomsen began to falsely claim that he had incurred and paid for travel expenses out of his personal funds. Until the fraud was discovered, Natus continued to deposit reimbursement payments directly into Thomsen's bank account.

In total, Thomsen requested reimbursement for more than 1,000 false expenses totaling $517,737, according to court documents.

According to investigators, Thomsen routinely requested reimbursement for fake airlines tickets he created using editing software.

Thomsen also used the credits on his company card for personal expenditures, including forming a side business and transferring money to his spouse's PayPal account, according to investigators.

The release stated that Thomsen failed to include the embezzled funds as income and didn't report the gross receipts from the side business he formed, totaling a tax loss of $175,774 from 2013 through 2017.

Filing a false income tax return carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000.

Wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ebunoluwa A. Taiwo and was investigated by special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation.

