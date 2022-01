DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is welcoming 25 more community school coordinators to double the current number in the district and place one in every school. The position helps ensure students' personal and academic success, according to Cara Edmondson, the district community coordinator. She said the new coordinators will be placed at elementary schools to help enhance the student experience and connect families.

