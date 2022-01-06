Boston Marathon Bomber Hasn't Paid Victims Despite Thousands Deposited in His Fund, Officials Say

As the Boston Marathon bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, sits behind bars in a maximum security prison, authorities are considering giving his $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus check to his victims. Tsarnaev was ordered to serve a life sentence for the 2013 attack that killed 8-year-old Martin Richard, 23-year-old Lingzi Lu, and 29-year-old Krystle Campbell, and wounded over 200 others. He was also ordered to pay his victims $101,126,627 in criminal restitution. As reported by MassLive, however, court documents allege that as of Dec. 22, 2021, Tsarnaev has only paid $2,202.03, and has $3,885.06 in his “inmate trust account,” a sum that includes the $1,400 stimulus check that went to millions of Americans. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts filed paperwork Wednesday to have the funding pulled from the account and allocated to the outstanding restitution bill.

