Public Safety

Assunta ‘Pupetta’ Maresca, reputed godmother of Naples mafia, dies at 86

Sun-Journal
 3 days ago

On Aug. 4, 1955, Assunta Maresca – 20 years old and six months pregnant – took a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver and, in broad daylight on a busy avenue in Naples, pumped its contents into the body of the man she suspected was behind the assassination of her...

www.sunjournal.com

