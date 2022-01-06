Assunta ‘Pupetta’ Maresca, reputed godmother of Naples mafia, dies at 86

Pre-season buyers descended on the Naples real estate market in November pushing the area’s overall inventory down 76.1 percent to 1,198 homes from 5,006 homes in November 2020. Demand for the Naples lifestyle during November also influenced the median closed price which increased 31.3 percent to $499,000 from $380,000 in November 2020. Broker analysts reviewing the November 2021 Market Report released by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), predict buyer demand to continue as homeowners in Northern states seek lifestyles with fewer COVID-19 restrictions and international buyers seek investments in the U.S. real estate market.
Comments / 0