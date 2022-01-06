ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Will play Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

O'Neale (knee) is available to play Wednesday against Denver, Andy Larsen...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Eric Paschall for injured Royce O'Neale (knee) on Friday

Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Paschall will start at the four after Royce O'Neale was ruled out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team playing with a 97.2 pace, our models project Paschall to score 32.8 FanDuel points.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (28-12) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-25) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022. Utah Jazz 113, Indiana Pacers 125 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald. Utah State beats New Mexico in comeback overtime thriller https://t.co/rrxPFCliyk pic.twitter.com/6PJHBA2mxB...
NBA
kslsports.com

Royce O’Neale Throws Down Big Slam Dunk During Jazz/Pacers Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Royce O’Neale stole the ball before throwing down a big jam during Utah’s game against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers hosted the Jazz on Saturday, January 8. With 2:20 remaining in the first half, O’Neale stole a pass by the Pacers...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce O'neale
basketball-addict.com

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#The Salt Lake Tribune
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Cavs' Cedi Osman blazes trail in win over Portland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the win column after taking down the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night on the road, 114-101. But while the starters fought their way to Cleveland's first win in the City of Roses since 2013, it was Cedi Osman's push that might have made all the difference.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy