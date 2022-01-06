Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Will play Wednesday

Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall is starting in Friday's lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Paschall will start at the four after Royce O'Neale was ruled out with a knee ailment. In a matchup against a Raptors' team playing with a 97.2 pace, our models project Paschall to score 32.8 FanDuel points.
The Utah Jazz (28-12) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-25) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022. Utah Jazz 113, Indiana Pacers 125 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald. Utah State beats New Mexico in comeback overtime thriller https://t.co/rrxPFCliyk pic.twitter.com/6PJHBA2mxB...
SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Royce O’Neale stole the ball before throwing down a big jam during Utah’s game against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers hosted the Jazz on Saturday, January 8. With 2:20 remaining in the first half, O’Neale stole a pass by the Pacers...
The Phoenix Suns, like most teams in the NBA, are relying on a bunch of new players to get through this season. A COVID-19 outbreak has teams scrambling for talent to make sure that they hit the eight-player threshold required to play. That means a bunch of players getting signed to 10-day contracts via the new hardship exception rules.
The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
Washington Wizards analyst Glenn Consor made a troubling comment about Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and his father during Wednesday night’s game. Consor said that Porter “like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time” after the Rockets guard hit the game-winning shot against the Wizards.
DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Langston Galloway is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. Galloway has played for the New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets over his NBA career.
Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
With the losses piling up for the Boston Celtics already in 2022–in tragic fashion two nights in a row, no less–the mock trade winds are starting to blow fiercely in the direction of New England’s flagship city. The Houdini has had a pretty straightforward approach to our...
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
With COVID-19 issues across the NBA creating more playing opportunities for veterans, Gerald Green is leaving Houston’s coaching staff to join the G League as a player. Earlier this year, Green had joined the player development staff of Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. Now 35 years old, the 12-year...
Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the win column after taking down the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night on the road, 114-101. But while the starters fought their way to Cleveland's first win in the City of Roses since 2013, it was Cedi Osman's push that might have made all the difference.
Swapping jerseys has been a growing trend across the NBA in recent years. It’s an ultimate sign of respect, and it means everything to many players across the sport. Exchanging jerseys with a childhood friend or former teammate is very meaningful. Sometimes, those exchanges can be very respectful, but...
Comments / 0