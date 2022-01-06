How to help children deal with the latest omicron wave

Babies learn quickly that if they are hungry, with a bit of crying, someone will provide nutrition. As they grow and develop, they promptly refine what response they need to give to resolve what is causing their unhappiness. The child is beginning to create conflict resolution skills. Yet when they reach a certain point, we as adults often step in and “fix” situations so our children don’t become frustrated and have a meltdown causing us possible embarrassment. Our problem-solving skills of avoiding a temper tantrum stop the child from developing this life skill of self-evaluation and resolution.

KIDS ・ 4 DAYS AGO