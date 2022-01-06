Lenape Valley over Vernon - Girls basketball recap

Brendan Cox tallied 21 points and five rebounds with five 3-pointers as Randolph defeated Morris Hills 54-43 in Rockaway. Randolph (5-3) was down 11-4 at the end of the first, but stormed back in the second and third with 16-point quarters in each to lead 36-29. The Rams closed the game out on a 18-14 run in the fourth quarter.

RANDOLPH, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO