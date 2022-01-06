ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanhope, NJ

Lenape Valley over Vernon - Girls basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Laney Kenny netted 20 points with four steals and three rebounds to lead Lenape Valley in a 51-39 win over Vernon, in Stanhope. The win was Lenape Valley’s first of...

