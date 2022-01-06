ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

Firm removes Murdaugh name, now known as Parker Law Group

By Andrew Davis
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okg6u_0ddyLxz700

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Murdaugh has been a household name in Hampton County and the entire Lowcountry for decades.

But in the fallout of criminal investigations surrounding Alex Murdaugh, the name will no longer be on the law firm his great-grandfather founded over a century ago.

Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick or PMPED announced it will now be known only as the Parker Law Group.

The firm was mum on the Murdaugh controversies and allegations, stating they wanted to honor partner Johnny Parker for his “50 years of outstanding service.”

Follow the Murdaugh investigations here

Alex Murdaugh resigned from the firm shortly after what is now said to be an assisted botched suicide attempt. Meanwhile, PMPED said the resignation came after they discovered he misappropriated funds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

McMaster names lawyer to chair South Carolina’s health board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has named a Columbia-area attorney to become the next chair of the state’s health board. McMaster announced Friday his nomination of Robert Bolchoz to the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Bolchoz would succeed outgoing chair Mark Elam, who is retiring. Bolchoz has […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Lifting injunction on Latta mayoral inauguration would ‘create anarchy and chaos,’ town attorney says in court

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — An injunction blocking the winner of Latta’s mayoral race from being inaugurated needs to stay in place, the town’s attorney argued in court Friday morning. “If nothing is done, it’s going to create anarchy and chaos,” Janet Paschal, the town’s attorney, said. A temporary injunction has prevented the race’s winner, Robbie […]
LATTA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampton County, SC
City
Parker, SC
Hampton County, SC
Government
WBTW News13

City of Myrtle Beach stepping up code enforcement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach is “doubling down” on its code enforcement efforts. The city’s building code enforcement team is just two people for all of the residential and commercial properties in the city. The City of Myrtle Beach is in the middle of hiring two more code enforcement officers […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Eltzroth Detrick#The Parker Law Group
WBTW News13

Medical marijuana, state budget, broadband expansion and learning loss to be addressed in upcoming General Assembly

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina General Assembly returns next week. News13 spoke with Grand Strand and Pee Dee lawmakers to learn what the House and Senate plan to prioritize. Senate Education Committee Chairman, Greg Hembree says much of this session will involve the state budget. “We have about $2.5 billion dollars in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Gov. McMaster proposes overhaul to state’s school-funding formula

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is proposing a simplification of the formula the state uses to pay its portion for public schools. The new formula Gov. Henry McMaster will put into his budget plan submitted to lawmakers later this month will increase flexibility and accountability and help out poorer districts, his education staff […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Do you know how to pronounce these Lowcountry names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you’ve recently moved to the Lowcountry or are just here for a quick visit, there are some names that are pronounced differently than you may think. Here are some names of places you might be pronouncing wrong: Beaufort Pronouncing the name of this Lowcountry town can be a little confusing for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

New Lumbee Tribe chairman sworn in at inauguration ceremony

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina held an inauguration ceremony for the new tribe chairman Thursday night. John Lowery, who has previously served on the Lumbee Tribe council from 2006-2008 was sworn in as the new Lumbee Tribe chairman alongside other Lumbee Tribe council members. Lowery said that as leader his […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

South Carolina reaches new COVID-19 case high — by more than 2,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of new, daily confirmed COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday surpassed the previous record – set last week – by more than 2,000, according to new data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC reported 9,497 new, confirmed cases, 3,823 probable cases, 17 confirmed deaths and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

South Carolina prisoners with mental illnesses to receive specialized help under new program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services is launching a program to help get inmates with mental health conditions the resources they need to live a healthy lifestyle. Some inmates have severe mental illnesses, such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The SCDPPPS mental health program consists of four […]
MENTAL HEALTH
WBTW News13

Horry County detective hopes reward moves homicide case forward

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A year later, Horry County investigators are still trying to track down who is responsible for the murder of Peter Franco. Federal officials are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps detectives catch who’s responsible for his death. Authorities said that Franco, 28, was driving home […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy