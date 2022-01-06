ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle police gun down suspect who killed K9 officer

By Jesse O’Neill
 3 days ago
The suspect allegedly stabbed a K9 Officer Jedi to death and wounded a cop before he was killed. Seattle Police Dept./Twitter

Seattle police shot and killed a suspect after he stabbed a K9 officer to death and injured another cop Wednesday.

The violence began when a victim called 911 to report a man armed with a knife who was breaking into their home around 2:45 p.m., police said in a statement.

A responding K9 team gave chase to the fleeing robber and a police dog “engaged with the suspect,” who then fatally stabbed the dog and injured a human officer during a struggle.

Seattle K9 Officer Jedi.

Another cop then opened fire on the suspect, killing him.

The man’s name was not released Wednesday night and the incident was under investigation.

Police said they would release video footage of the deadly encounter within 72 hours.

