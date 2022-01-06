ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

January Early Morning Fitness Hike

outdoors.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCallahan State Park, Broadmeadow St. Lot, Marlborough, MA,. Registration is required for this activity. If you just can't get enough of the trails in winter then join us for this early morning (i.e., before work) hike at Callahan State Park in Marlborough. ~ 4 miles...

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Get Fit with 6: January challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In December we showed you some inexpensive, easy to use equipment to start a small home gym. Resistance tubes and bands are less than thirty dollars. For the January challenge Amy Stewart with Back to Basics Personal Training goes over some exercises for the entire month.
WORKOUTS
outdoors.org

Snowshoe Hike on Sanders Hill Rome Maine - Winter Hiking Series

Registration is required for this activity. Snowshoe hike in Kennebec Highlands. 3 Mile loop. Moderate terrain. Scenic views of Watson Pond and surrounding area. COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of an event. AMC relies on the honor system for compliance. Participants may be required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination, or in the alternative a current (within 72 hours) negative PCR test as a condition of attending this event. For your personal safety, you should expect to be in the presence of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in all AMC settings and should make choices about participating accordingly.
LIFESTYLE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, Jan. 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ROAD CREWS PREP FOR STORM: The Lakeshore is expecting the biggest impact from the next round of winter snow. Strong wind and blowing snow will likely create whiteout conditions at times today, causing concerns for road conditions. Road commission crews are on standby to make sure the roads are safe.
HOLLAND, MI
WDIO-TV

Early Morning Snow cleaning in Duluth

Business parking lots, sidewalks, and cars were packed with snow across the Northland on Monday morning. Neighbors helped drivers as they got their cars sucks in parking spaces from the snow. After a few failed attempts and some extra shoveling, the driver was eventually free. Folks were helping each other...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
outdoors.org

Hiking the 4000 Footers: Crawford Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) This weekend is designed for active, fit participants interested in summiting some 4000+ foot peaks in Crawford Notch during the winter. Participants may be after the 48 peaks or just interested in some moderately challenging winter hiking in the White Mountains with a group. The program will commence Friday evening with a welcome session where you will meet your group and guides, and learn about the hikes being offered that weekend, followed by a hearty dinner in the cozy Highland Center Lodge. Our professional Outdoor Guides will ensure you know what to expect during each hike including terrain, trail conditions, weather, hiking safety, a recommended gear list, Leave No Trace, and more. The group will attempt to hike at least one 4000 footer on Saturday and one on Sunday. Actual hiking destinations may vary based on weather and trail conditions, but options include: Mt. Tom, Mt. Field, Mt. Willey, Mt. Pierce, Mt. Webster, Mt. Jackson, and Mt. Waumbek. This weekend is rated at : Strenuous: Most physically demanding. Fitness for the specific activity is required with direct experience in the activity highly recommended and potentially mandatory (see the activity description). Expect to be active 6+ hours per day for back-to-back days if it is a multiday trip. Breaks will be shorter/fewer than for other levels of trips. https://www.outdoors.org/adventures/trip-rating/ To provide an environment that allows AMC Outdoor Programs to continue to operate during the pandemic while mitigating risk for all group members and staff, we have modified our operations based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC}, input from AMC's medical advisor, and in response to specific guidance in the states we operate. Based on specific program attributes, AMC will require program participants be fully vaccinated, or share the results of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of your program start. Any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO} is an acceptable vaccine for the purposes of this policy. Fully vaccinated is defined by the CDC here. While individuals participating programs will be required to verify vaccination status or share a negative COVID test result, participants should expect to be in the presence of both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests at AMC facilities, including bunk rooms and dining areas. Participants seeking accommodation based on religious or medical reasons may be subject to additional protocols beyond testing. This includes the potential for mandatory masking when maintaining social distance is not possible.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

WHP: Highland Center Winter Weekend (Level 2)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org or follow the link below. Join us for a weekend of level 1-2 dayhikes in scenic Crawford Notch. We will stay in a heated, comfortable bunkroom (the Shapleigh studio) of the AMC's Highland Center on Friday and Saturday nights, and do any of a number of hikes (including some 4000 footers) that start right from the bunkroom door; the hikes will be chosen by the leaders to suit the conditions and participants. Saturday dinner and Saturday/Sunday breakfasts are included. Cost is $150 AMC members/$155 non members. Moderate fitness and full winter gear required; some winter gear can be borrowed from the Highland Center (Please call the Highland Center and ask for more information about the Gear Room). Hikes will be of 6 - 9 miles roundtrip with elevation gain of 2500 - 3000 feet. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Washington

More Snow on the Way: 2-4 Inches Possible in DC Area Overnight

This article is no longer getting updates. Go here for the latest forecast and snow totals on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Another snowstorm could drop 2-4 inches more snow on the Washington, D.C., area, overnight as the region continues to deal with clogged, icy and messy streets left by Monday’s storm — and wind chills in the teens will make for frigid weather Friday.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Amc
cbslocal.com

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Winter Storm Thursday with More Arctic Air

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday and Friday due to an expected winter storm & frigid Arctic air. Arctic air returns tonight. The low drops to the upper 20s. By sunrise Thursday, snow showers will be developing around Nashville. Snow will quickly become more widespread and intensify by mid morning. Farther south, over the southern two tiers of counties in Middle Tennessee, a few hours of sleet and freezing rain will be possible. As much as 0.3" of ice build up will be possible in parts of southeastern Middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy