January Early Morning Fitness Hike

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) This weekend is designed for active, fit participants interested in summiting some 4000+ foot peaks in Crawford Notch during the winter. Participants may be after the 48 peaks or just interested in some moderately challenging winter hiking in the White Mountains with a group. The program will commence Friday evening with a welcome session where you will meet your group and guides, and learn about the hikes being offered that weekend, followed by a hearty dinner in the cozy Highland Center Lodge. Our professional Outdoor Guides will ensure you know what to expect during each hike including terrain, trail conditions, weather, hiking safety, a recommended gear list, Leave No Trace, and more. The group will attempt to hike at least one 4000 footer on Saturday and one on Sunday. Actual hiking destinations may vary based on weather and trail conditions, but options include: Mt. Tom, Mt. Field, Mt. Willey, Mt. Pierce, Mt. Webster, Mt. Jackson, and Mt. Waumbek. This weekend is rated at : Strenuous: Most physically demanding. Fitness for the specific activity is required with direct experience in the activity highly recommended and potentially mandatory (see the activity description). Expect to be active 6+ hours per day for back-to-back days if it is a multiday trip. Breaks will be shorter/fewer than for other levels of trips. https://www.outdoors.org/adventures/trip-rating/ To provide an environment that allows AMC Outdoor Programs to continue to operate during the pandemic while mitigating risk for all group members and staff, we have modified our operations based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC}, input from AMC's medical advisor, and in response to specific guidance in the states we operate. Based on specific program attributes, AMC will require program participants be fully vaccinated, or share the results of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of your program start. Any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO} is an acceptable vaccine for the purposes of this policy. Fully vaccinated is defined by the CDC here. While individuals participating programs will be required to verify vaccination status or share a negative COVID test result, participants should expect to be in the presence of both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests at AMC facilities, including bunk rooms and dining areas. Participants seeking accommodation based on religious or medical reasons may be subject to additional protocols beyond testing. This includes the potential for mandatory masking when maintaining social distance is not possible.

