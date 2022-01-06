ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Postpones Blackhawks Vs. Oilers Game on Jan. 18

By Charlie Roumeliotis
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL postpones another Blackhawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL announced Wednesday that the Blackhawks vs. Oilers game in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 18 has been postponed due...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances. Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
NHL
FanSided

The worst team in the NHL is too much for the Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are not the worst team in the National Hockey League on paper. They are, however, one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to production. It is a top-heavy group that just can’t find a way to consistently win games this season. The excuses about the bad GM and bad coach were valid but they are gone now.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#Home Game#Oilers Game#Canadian
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Coyotes, Drop Sixth Straight

10 observations: Blackhawks fall to Coyotes, drop sixth straight originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 6-4 at Gila River Arena on Thursday for their sixth straight loss. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks rolled with 11 forwards and seven...
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury Opens Up About Returning to Vegas

Fleury opens up about returning to Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It's hard to find a player in the NHL more universally beloved than Marc-Andre Fleury. It's also hard to find a player that was embraced by a city as quickly as Vegas did with Fleury. After Thursday's...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly looks to put his illegal hit and suspension behind him: ‘I was as shocked as anyone when it happened’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
69K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy