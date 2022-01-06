Top 10 Oregon counties with the highest COVID infection rates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/ Stacker ) — On Wednesday the Oregon Health Authority reported a record-shattering daily count of 6,203 new COVID-19 cases .

With the highly transmissible omicron variant surging through the state, here’s a look at the top 10 Oregon counties with the highest level of infection rates, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services .

Using data from the final week of 2021, the list below ranks the top 10 Oregon counties with the current highest infection rates per 100,000 residents.

# 10: Josephine County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (229 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,570 (10,997 total cases)

– 25.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (5 new deaths, +150% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (266 total deaths)

– 126.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

#9. Jackson County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (594 new cases, +84% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,057 (26,640 total cases)

– 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (7 new deaths, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (390 total deaths)

– 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

#8. Multnomah County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 289 (2,346 new cases, +115% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,097 (65,814 total cases)

– 18.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (2 new deaths, -78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (902 total deaths)

– 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

#7. Benton County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 296 (275 new cases, +164% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,272 (6,767 total cases)

– 27.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 46 (43 total deaths)

– 65.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

#6. Coos County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 302 (195 new cases, +95% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,918 (6,396 total cases)

– 0.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 189 (122 total deaths)

– 41.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

#5. Crook County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (79 new cases, +147% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,957 (3,650 total cases)

– 49.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 246 (60 total deaths)

– 83.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

#4. Jefferson County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 324 (80 new cases, +186% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,994 (4,437 total cases)

– 80.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (69 total deaths)

– 109.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

#3. Umatilla County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (327 new cases, +454% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,095 (15,664 total cases)

– 101.2% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 240 (187 total deaths)

– 79.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

#2. Grant County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (40 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,308 (1,174 total cases)

– 63.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (17 total deaths)

– 76.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

#1. Deschutes County, OR

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 562 (1,112 new cases, +164% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,186 (26,067 total cases)

– 32.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (215 total deaths)

– 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

