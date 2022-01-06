ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Chumash Tribe raises minimum wage to $17 per hour for non-tipped employees

By Lily Dallow
 3 days ago

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. -- Before California instituted the new statewide minimum wage of $15 per hour on Jan. 1, the Chumash Tribe increased hourly wages and compensation for their employees in December.

“We have reassessed our compensation offering to attract quality candidates for open positions throughout the organization,” said John Elliott, CEO for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “For entry-level, hourly positions, raising the minimum wage to $17 per hour will improve our ability to hire team members in crucial areas, such as custodial, hotel operations and food and beverage.”

Full-time employees receive benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, a 401(k) with a matching funds program, tuition reimbursement and free shuttle service to and from the Chumash Casino Resort for Lompoc and Santa Maria Residents.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians employs a workforce of nearly 1,800 positions, and owns and operates the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez as well as two Solvang hotels.

The tribe will host job fairs on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the Dick DeWees Community Center in Lompoc from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Santa Maria Inn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the job fair, the tribe asks applicants to arrive five minutes prior to their appointment, dress appropriately and bring a valid ID. Walk-ins are welcome but candidates with appointments have priority.

To schedule an interview, click here .

Society
