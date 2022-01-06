ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlem Globetrotters heading to Chase Center for the Spread Game Tour

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters are making their return to the Bay.

Chase Center will play host to one of the greatest shows in all of sports on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

In a release from the team, the Globetrotters say, "The Spread Game Tour will feature all-new premium experiences that are guaranteed to take your night to a whole new level. This includes our famous Magic Pass Pre-Show event, and new experiences such as the Celebrity Court Pass, and One-On-One Meet & Greets."

"Super excited, look we haven't been to the Bay Area in over two years," said Globetrotters forward Zeus McClurkin. "I think the world needs a smile right now. We get a chance to spread this game, spread this love and have fun with you guys."

Hops Pearce has been with the team for four years and is known for his unique dunking style.

"I think you have to be able to dunk the basketball. I take pride in being really creative with the way I dunk the ball," said Pearce.

All players have unique nicknames that are earned by their style of play.

"You earn your name with the Globetrotters. So they gave me that name (Zeus) for my thunderous dunks and God-like physique," said Zeus.

On Monday, before the Warriors - Heat game, both Zeus and Hops had a chance to meet with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Klay was presented with some new gear including the iconic red, white and blue basketball as well as a sweatshirt.

The Globetrotters will also be in Oakland January 14-15 and San Jose on Jan. 16. For more on their schedule head to their website.

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

