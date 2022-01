There were no games played last night due to the weather and there won’t be any played this evening either. Scheduled for tomorrow is the Toyota Shootout at Christian County’s Lyle Dunbar Gym. The opening game at 2 pm has Hopkinsville meeting Rossview, followed at 4 pm by University Heights and Marion, IL with Christian County hosting Pearl-Cohn from Nashville at 6 pm. F&M Bank pregame show coverage for each begins 15 minutes beforehand on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO