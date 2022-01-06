ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Grey's Anatomy' creator Shonda Rhimes admits she's 'not fully present' at work 'and that is completely OK'

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4EpB_0ddyEFL200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnCsr_0ddyEFL200
Shonda Rhimes attends Debbie Allen's "Hot Chocolate Nutcracker" 10th Anniversary Gala.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

  • "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes admitted she's "not fully present at work."
  • She called the "girl boss" brand of feminism "bullshit that men have created."
  • "I don't want to sound sexist, but I never tried to lead like a man," she said.

"Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes has been slowly creating her own work culture within the TV industry while our eyes have been glued to small screens watching shows she's written or produced. But she's not afraid to let people know that she's been human during her revolution.

"I'm not fully present at work," she recently told Time. "I don't think anybody who has kids is fully present at work."

Rhimes has three daughters: Harper (18), Emerson (8) and, Beckett (7), whom she adopted.

She admitted that if she's succeeding at work, her private life becomes less of a priority and vice versa.

"The idea of pretending that we have no other life is some sort of fantasy out of the 1950s, where the little lady stayed at home," she said. "I don't have a little lady at home. So if I am excelling at one thing, something else is falling off. And that is completely OK."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1w79_0ddyEFL200
Shonda Rhimes executive produced "Bridgerton."

KWAKU ALSTON/NETFLIX

Rhimes knows she created a character type in her TV shows, particularly for ABC. "There was a brand that I specifically created for ABC. It has some hallmarks, and one of them is fierce, incredibly successful career women," she said.

But Rhimes refused to label her characters as part of the "girl boss" wave of feminism that began to face criticism in the 2010s. "I think the girl boss archetype is bullshit that men have created to find another way to make women sound bad," she told Time.

The ways she creates characters as a writer and how she leads as the founder of Shondaland are informed by some of her identities, she said.

"I don't want to sound sexist, but I never tried to lead like a man. I was a single mom with kids. The idea that I would lead any differently than my needs required never occurred to me," Rhimes explained.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19: Major Update on Renewal Chances

Ellen Pompeo might be trying to convince everyone at ABC that Grey's Anatomy should come to an end, but she doesn't appear to be succeeding. A few days after talking to Insider about her other interests, Deadline reported Wednesday that ABC is already in talks to renew the longest-running medical drama in primetime TV history. Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are the only stars to appear on all 18 seasons of Grey's Anatomy.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Debbie Allen
SheKnows

Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Is Trying to Bring the Show to an End — and You Won’t Believe the Reason Why

We’ll have to agree to disagree on this one. With each Grey’s Anatomy renewal fans question if it will finally be the hit series’ last season. The show’s creator hasn’t been a lot of help in providing clarity. When asked when a series finale might come, Shonda Rhimes was cagey and would only say that she would be the one to make the call and was prepared to bear the brunt of fans’ upset when she does so.
TV SERIES
Showbiz411

Ellen Pompeo Begins Her Annual Insulting Public Contract Negotiations for Another “Grey’s Anatomy” Season

If it’s December, it’s time for Ellen Pompeo’s annual annoying– and insulting– “Grey’s Anatomy” contract negotiation. Pompeo kicks it up every year around this time: either she’s leaving “Grey’s” or the show itself should end. She doesn’t care about all the people the show employs or the remaining fans who enjoy other characters.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Are Losing It Over Season 19 After Hearing What Ellen Pompeo Said

Ellen Pompeo will admit that she never imagined she'd still be playing Meredith Grey 17 years after Grey’s Anatomy premiered on ABC in 2005. Today, 18 seasons later, the 52-year-old actress is essential to the hit medical drama, but the possibility of the show coming to an end is never far from her mind. Now that Grey’s fans are starting to talk about a potential 19th season, Ellen is sharing her honest thoughts about the future of the series.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Grey’s Anatomy’s Giacomo Gianniotti Reveals Which Actor Gets The Most Laughs BTS

Giacomo Gianniotti may not be an actor on Grey’s Anatomy anymore — his character Andrew DeLuca was killed off in Season 17 — but after being a series regular since Season 12, he’s been around long enough to know the ins and outs of what goes on behind the scenes. For what can be such a dramatic and serious show, considering the real-world issues it chooses to tackle, it’s always fun to hear about the light-hearted moments that happen when the cameras aren’t rolling. Gianniotti recently indulged fans with one of those tidbits, revealing the one actor whose comedy chops always come through backstage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anatomy#Not Afraid#Feminism#Time#Abc
Decider.com

When Does ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return in 2022?

Welcome to 2022! A host of your favorite shows are back in action as This Is Us recently returned for its sixth and final season, the fourth season of Cobra Kai premiered on Netflix, and new seasons of Search Party, Euphoria, and The Righteous Gemstones are about to debut on HBO. So much terrific television, so little time. Our streaming queue is currently at max capacity, but that hasn’t stopped us from asking one puzzling question: When will Grey’s Anatomy return with new episodes?
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Grey’s Anatomy: Sara Ramirez Open to a Return Visit to ABC Medical Drama

Grey’s Anatomy viewers witnessed the departure of Sara Ramirez at the end of season 12 following a decade on the drama. The actor recently spoke about their time of the series and noted that they are open to returning as her character, Dr. Callie Torres. Viewers recently saw the return of another former cast member, Kate Walsh, at the start of the current 18th season.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

As Grey's Anatomy Future Lies Uncertain, Ellen Pompeo Explains How She Stays Motivated To Keep Playing Meredith

A lot has been made about Ellen Pompeo’s wishes to end Grey’s Anatomy. The actress behind Meredith Grey has dedicated close to two decades of her career to the ABC medical drama, after all. As Grey's Anatomy's future remains unknown amid negotiations, Pompeo delved into what feeds her motivation on the show and how staying engaged has kept her coming back for so many years.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
southernillinoisnow.com

‘TIME’ declares Shonda Rhimes “TV’s Greatest”; Tiffany Haddish announces potential boyfriend interviews; and more

Five-time NAACP Image Award winner Shonda Rhimes appears on this week’s cover of TIME magazine as the publication declares her “TV’s Greatest.”. The executive producer of numerous hit series, including Bridgerton, Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder, was named to the TIME 100 list of the most influential people in the world in 2021. She was also on the 2007 list.
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

‘I’m not fully present at work:’ Shonda Rhimes says the expectation that workers tune out home life is a fantasy

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! It's been one year since the attack on the Capitol, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul outlines her agenda for the state, and Shonda Rhimes weighs in on the 'fantasy' of work-life balance. Have a great Thursday.
ENTERTAINMENT
E! News

Why Shonda Rhimes Says Her Shows Aren't Political Statements

Watch: "Bridgerton" Stars Praise Shonda Rhimes & Dish on Series. Shonda Rhimes has paved for the way for women of every color, shape and size in her progressive TV shows, but she wouldn't necessarily say she was trying to make political statements. Rather, the Shondaland producer tells Time that she...
TV SERIES
therealdeal.com

Shonda Rhimes’ latest hit: Record price in Hancock Park

TV producer Shonda Rhimes has spun off her Italianate villa-style mansion in Hancock Park for $21 million–a record price for the stately neighborhood in the center of Los Angeles. Rhimes bought the three-story home from “Everybody Loves Raymond” actress Patricia Heaton for $8.8 million in 2014, according to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

246K+
Followers
20K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy