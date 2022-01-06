Watch The CBSNLA Town Hall – ‘January 6: One Year Later’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One year ago on January 6, a mob forced its way onto restricted grounds in Washington, D.C., past police barricades and lines of officers, and into the U.S. Capitol building.

CBS Los Angeles will mark the anniversary of the insurrection by presenting a 2-hour streaming event: ‘January 6: One Year Later.’

Hosted by Tom Wait and Amy Johnson, we will speak with local members of Congress who were at the U.S. Capitol building as well as other local connections about the events of that day, and what has happened in the year that followed.

Scheduled guests include Congressmembers Adam Schiff, Karen Bass, Nanette Barragan, Norma Torres, Judy Chu and Brad Sherman as well as USC Professor Mindy Romero and CSUSB Professor Brian Levin.

Watch “January 6: One Year Later” on CBSN LA via the CBS News App , Pluto TV , or on our website at cbsla.com/live .