NBA

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Active Wednesday

 3 days ago

Clarkson (back) will play in Wednesday's game against Denver, Andy Larsen of...

Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Rises For Slam Dunk Against Pacers

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson flew down the lane for a slam dunk during Utah’s game against his former team, the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers hosted the Jazz on Saturday, January 8. With 10:48 left in the fourth quarter, Clarkson drove down the paint before...
This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
Jordan Clarkson
LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
Utah Jazz
Basketball
Sports
Andrew Bogut on Klay Thompson: 'He's the most non-chalant All-Star I've been around'

“He’s actually a pretty interesting guy, as the media and people are starting to see the last couple of years with his boat, his dog, hiking and going to the beach,” Bogut said in a phone interview. “He’s really quirky and the reason I like him as an NBA player is he doesn’t follow the mantra of what he should be. “He’s the most nonchalant All-Star I’ve been around in my career. Just an everyday normal guy that’s happy with the silliest of things at times. He’s not too worried about that NBA life of sports cars and all that kind of stuff.”
