SAN ANTONIO - Ten years after he was nearly killed by a pair of chimpanzees at a South African wildlife sanctuary, former St. Mary's University and UTSA student Andrew Oberle just did something few thought possible. The 35-year-old father of two ran his first marathon since the 2012 attack, marking yet another milestone in his decade-long recovery, an unexpected path now dedicated to helping other trauma survivors overcome the odds and thrive during recovery.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO