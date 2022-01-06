Giant Suspended “Chandelier” Collects Rainwater in a Forest

Germany-based motorhome specialist Volkner is known for building some of the most luxurious land yachts. Over the years, we’ve seen some amazing creations by the company, including the recently revealed new Mobil Performance S. The highlight of the $7.7 million luxury RV is its underbelly garage that has enough space to fit a Bugatti Chiron. Now, how crazy is that! Recently, Beverly-Hills-based YouTube influencer Enes Yilmazer got a chance to check out another version of the new Mobil Performance S. He decided to give us a tour of both inside and outside of the luxury giving us a closer look at details we might have missed while looking at the official pictures.

CARS ・ 26 DAYS AGO