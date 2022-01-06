ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans line Bozeman streets and brave cold temps to cheer on MSU Football team as they head to Frisco

By Edgar Cedillo
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
BOZEMAN - Before the flight delays that kept the MSU Football team in Bozeman longer than expected, early morning frigid temperatures couldn't dampen the spirits of loyal Bobcat fans.

It was an early morning for Bobcat fans Wednesday morning as they woke up and lined the route before sunrise on the way to Bozeman- Yellowstone International Airport as they headed to Frisco, Texas for the FCS National Championship.

Temperatures were below zero and snow fell as fans, flags and fireworks all were seen as Bobcat nation lined 19th street.

“Oh my gosh, it's great! I mean we have hot coffee in the car- this is why we love Montana,” said Jaynee Gorseth, Former MSU Admissions Director and Rolf Groseth Former Dean of Students.

Dennis Sines was the man behind the wheel this morning on one of the two buses the football team took to the airport. Sines says he has been driving the team to the airport all season but this one felt different.

“This one even felt better there were fans all the way along the route- you know got the escort to be able to bring them in,” says Sines.

The Vancleeve siblings woke up before school and cheered on the football team before they left Bobcat Stadium. They have been following the bobcats every step of the way and will be in Frisco this weekend.

“I went a couple of weeks ago for the last one,” says Harlow Vancleeve

As they look back on this season Jack says it's been a good one.

“Having a bunch of good players and getting back from the season,” says Jack Vancleeve.

As the team made their way to the airport ahead of the national championship and hopes to add a new banner above Bobcat Stadium many loyal fans say it's an exciting time for the university, city and Montana.

The Groseths, who have worked for Montana State in the past, say seeing the university on the national stage brings them joy.

“Everything that they are doing for themselves and for the university and we are just thrilled to be here,” says Jaynee Groseth.

“We have been here a long time and have seen a lot of bobcats come and go and this is very exciting,” says Rolf Groseth.

“Go Cats! Let's go, Let's bring home a championship,” exclaimed Jaynee and Rolf Groseth.

A mechanical issue caused the Bobcats to delay their takeoff for a few hours, but as of late afternoon, the Cats were in the air, headed south.

