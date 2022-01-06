ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Klippenes transitions from firefighter to police officer

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Inufk_0ddyBCru00

Shane Klippenes recently retired from Great Falls Fire Rescue, but he will continue protecting the residents of Great Falls in his role as the city's newest police officer.

Community members and law enforcement gathered on Wednesday for the swearing-in ceremony of Klippenes at the City Commission Chambers.

When asked about serving the Great Falls community once again, Klippenes explained, "It feels amazing. I've been able to do it for the last 20 years with Great Falls Fire Rescue. I've had an opportunity with them to serve the community in virtually every way you can possibly think of."

He noted, "When an opportunity came up to also serve as a police officer and retire from the fire department, I mean, seriously, what little kid doesn't look at firetrucks and think they'd be interested in doing that?"

Tony Munkres, who serves as the Public Information Officer and Training Coordinator for the GFPD, said, "Shane's a great fit for us. We've known him for a while obviously because he's a fireman that was very involved in training and those sorts of things, and then the four years he's spent with our department as a chaplain will give us a great opportunity for him to continue to serve the community in that capacity."

GFPD Captain Doug Otto added, "Shane comes from a diverse background, obviously serving with the fire department. He has a deep knowledge of what it means to serve the community. He brings everything that we're looking for in an individual."

As Klippenes transitions into his new role, he could not be more grateful for the Great Falls community: "I'd like to thank the community for supporting both agencies and for me personally as I take this next step, so thank you so much for all your support and we'll see you on the streets."

Comments / 0

Related
KRTV News

GFPD is working an "incident in progress"

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The GFPD says that at about 8:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South to investigate "an active disturbance."
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Great Falls, MT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fire Department#Great Falls Fire Rescue#Gfpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRTV News

Cascade County rescinds Phase 1 fire restrictions

Cascade County commissioners on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, officially rescinded Phase 1 fire restrictions. The restrictions were enacted on Friday, December 3, 2021, due to "rapidly deteriorating fire conditions due to low humidity, unusually high temperatures, and extreme blowing and gusting winds across the county."
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
KRTV News

"Operation Santa" in Great Falls

Hundreds of presents were handed out in Great Falls for the second annual "Operation Santa" on Christmas Day. There were two teams of horses pulling behind them wagons with people who handed out gifts to students from Whittier Elementary School district.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

2K+
Followers
879
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy