Klippenes transitions from firefighter to police officer

Shane Klippenes recently retired from Great Falls Fire Rescue, but he will continue protecting the residents of Great Falls in his role as the city's newest police officer.

Community members and law enforcement gathered on Wednesday for the swearing-in ceremony of Klippenes at the City Commission Chambers.

When asked about serving the Great Falls community once again, Klippenes explained, "It feels amazing. I've been able to do it for the last 20 years with Great Falls Fire Rescue. I've had an opportunity with them to serve the community in virtually every way you can possibly think of."

He noted, "When an opportunity came up to also serve as a police officer and retire from the fire department, I mean, seriously, what little kid doesn't look at firetrucks and think they'd be interested in doing that?"

Tony Munkres, who serves as the Public Information Officer and Training Coordinator for the GFPD, said, "Shane's a great fit for us. We've known him for a while obviously because he's a fireman that was very involved in training and those sorts of things, and then the four years he's spent with our department as a chaplain will give us a great opportunity for him to continue to serve the community in that capacity."

GFPD Captain Doug Otto added, "Shane comes from a diverse background, obviously serving with the fire department. He has a deep knowledge of what it means to serve the community. He brings everything that we're looking for in an individual."

As Klippenes transitions into his new role, he could not be more grateful for the Great Falls community: "I'd like to thank the community for supporting both agencies and for me personally as I take this next step, so thank you so much for all your support and we'll see you on the streets."

