ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

49 Winchester Performs Unreleased “Damn Darlin'” Live From The FloydFest Bus Stop

By Hill Douglas
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWUVd_0ddyB7XW00

Appalachian soul outfit 49 Winchester released their spectacular third album, conveniently titled III, back in October 2020, and have not officially released any music since.

Since the album dropped they have been touring the country as relentlessly as Covid has allowed, have garnered a number of accolades and turned heads everywhere they have gone along the way.

If you haven’t seen them live, you need to fix that fast… they put on one of the best live shows in the business.

An instant fan-favorite at every festival they have played, the band’s rapidly growing fan base has been patiently awaiting new music since III, and while I have no clue on a timetable for new 49 Winchester tunes, I would have to think new music is on the way soon.

I saw 49 Winchester play a few months back, and they played an unreleased song called “Damn Darlin’” that blew the crowd away. While they still haven’t released it, or any new music for that matter, I recently stumbled over a live version filmed during the FloydFest Bus Stop Recording Sessions on YouTube.

49 Winchester was voted FloydFest’s “On the Rise” artist of 2021, a no-brainer with music like this.

In typical 49 Winchester, “Damn’ Darlin’” is a soulful, honky-tonkin’ heartbreak song with deft lyricism that fits frontman Isaac Gibson’s vocals perfectly. Hopefully this will hold everyone over until they release more music this year.

Personally, I can’t wait until this one is released… if it is any preview of what is to come from 49 Winchester, we are in for something special.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Mitski Talks Writing Her First Song at a Bus Stop on ‘The First time’

Mitski reflects on bus stop songwriting, elementary school plays, and making the move from piano to guitar for the sake of efficiency in the latest installment of The First Time.  While Mitski has said in past interviews that she officially wrote her first song when she was 17 or 18, she corrects the record here to note the first time she ever “wrote a song without knowing I was writing a song” was when she was waiting for the school bus to pick her up in first or second grade. “I just made up a song to myself about how excited...
MUSIC
NME

Watch ITZY perform unreleased song ‘Weapon’ during livestream

ITZY recently performed snippets of their unreleased track, ‘Warrior’, during a V Live broadcast. Yesterday (January 3), ITZY members Yeji, Ryujin and Chaeryeong held a 12-minute livestream of what appeared to be a typical dance rehearsal for the group. However, during the V Live broadcast, the trio teased the yet-to-be-released track and performed never-before-seen choeregarahy for the song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floydfest#Bus Stop#Iii#Covid
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sons of Serendip to perform live in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Live On Stage, Inc. and the Pampa Community Center Association said Sons of Serendip will be part of their 2021 – 2022 Concert Season. They said the vocal/instrumental quartet will perform at the M.K. Brown Auditorium in Pampa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. Season tickets for the concert series […]
PAMPA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
JamBase

Watch La Luz Perform Live For KEXP

La Luz recently played a live session at Seattle independent radio station KEXP. The formerly Seattle-based band’s performance was made up of songs from their recently issued, self-titled album. La Luz recorded the 12-track follow-up to 2018’s Floating Features with producer Adrian Younge. The group’s core trio of guitarist...
SEATTLE, WA
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Drops “Run,” The First Of Six New Tracks From Her Upcoming Deluxe Album

Morgan Wade is quickly making a name for herself as one of the best up and coming artists in the game right now. The emotion and grit in her voice tells you that her songwriting is 1,000% authentic. I mean, her debut studio album Reckless was a Top 5 album on the Whiskey Riff Top 40 Country Albums of 2021, but if you looked at other publications, she was near the top of just about every one.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Alabama Barker, 16, Hospitalized: Travis Barker’s Daughter Gives Update After Cryptic Post

The blink-182 drummer’s daughter shared that she was feeling okay after sharing a photo of a hospital wrist band. Alabama Barker seems like she had a bit of a health scare on Tuesday December 28. Travis Barker‘s 16-year-old daughter took to her Instagram to share a photo of what looked like a hospital bracelet or a medical file, and shared that she was feeling okay. She didn’t divulge many details, but she assured her fans and followers that everything was okay, after whatever issue she had faced.
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
940wfaw.com

Journey Singer Finds Out Why He Was Fired

Neal Schon revealed why short-lived Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto was fired back in 2007. Soto, who sang lead for Yngwie Malmsteen and now tours with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, fronted Journey from 2006 to 2007 after vocal issues forced Steve Augeri off the road — and according to him, was never told why he lost the job. Soto had played with Schon in his side band Soul Sirkus prior to being tapped for the Journey gig.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Kane Brown and wife reveal why they kept 2nd pregnancy a secret

Country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, surprised fans last month when they announced the birth of their daughter Kodi. Now, Katelyn, who is also mom of 2-year-old Kingsley, is shedding light on why they chose to keep her second pregnancy a secret. “These past 9 months have been...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

88K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy