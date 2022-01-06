49 Winchester Performs Unreleased “Damn Darlin'” Live From The FloydFest Bus Stop

Appalachian soul outfit 49 Winchester released their spectacular third album, conveniently titled III, back in October 2020, and have not officially released any music since.

Since the album dropped they have been touring the country as relentlessly as Covid has allowed, have garnered a number of accolades and turned heads everywhere they have gone along the way.

If you haven’t seen them live, you need to fix that fast… they put on one of the best live shows in the business.

An instant fan-favorite at every festival they have played, the band’s rapidly growing fan base has been patiently awaiting new music since III, and while I have no clue on a timetable for new 49 Winchester tunes, I would have to think new music is on the way soon.

I saw 49 Winchester play a few months back, and they played an unreleased song called “Damn Darlin’” that blew the crowd away. While they still haven’t released it, or any new music for that matter, I recently stumbled over a live version filmed during the FloydFest Bus Stop Recording Sessions on YouTube.

49 Winchester was voted FloydFest’s “On the Rise” artist of 2021, a no-brainer with music like this.

In typical 49 Winchester, “Damn’ Darlin’” is a soulful, honky-tonkin’ heartbreak song with deft lyricism that fits frontman Isaac Gibson’s vocals perfectly. Hopefully this will hold everyone over until they release more music this year.

Personally, I can’t wait until this one is released… if it is any preview of what is to come from 49 Winchester, we are in for something special.