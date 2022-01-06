Abducted NC girl, father found in Tennessee; father charged with murdering wife

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl abducted from Lee County was canceled about three hours after it was issued Wednesday evening.

Sanford police said the stolen Toyota Avalon they were looking for was found in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, just after 9 p.m. It had been involved in an accident, according to a news release.

Brent James Bockes ran from the scene with the girl, 3-year-old Riley Harper Bockes.

Local police and deputies launched a search. Brent Bockes, who is the girl’s father, was taken into custody at a motel. Riley Bockes was found unharmed, police said.

Brent Bockes was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Deana Michelle Bockes. She was found dead Wednesday afternoon at a residence along the 3900 block of Lee Avenue, the release said. He was also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

Police have not said what her cause of death was. They were waiting on results from the medical examiner.

