On January 6, anonymous conservatives put up a slogan most can recognize by now— “Let’s Go, Brandon.”. The anti-Biden message which is a euphemism for “F**k Joe Biden,” appeared on the overpass along I-40 from Los Altos Park right before Exit 165 for Eubank Boulevard in Albuquerque on Thursday in a direct protest to Joe Biden, who was sworn into office despite evidence of election fraud showing he did not win the election.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO