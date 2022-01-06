ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Take-home tests for students returning after winter break

By Lisa Principi
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzr1X_0ddy7O4300

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) It was back to school Wednesday for some students in Monterey County, and the Monterey Peninsula School District is encouraging all students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to the classroom.

California is reporting its highest test positivity rate ever at 21% after the holidays. Monterey County's rate is just under 14.5%, and Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno says they are now seeing more cases of the Omicron variant compared to Delta.

"Studies show that people infected with Omicron may have a lower risk of serious infection and hospitalization, however, with the rising number of total cases, the total number of patients hospitalized with COVID is rising," said Dr. Moreno.

With testing sites slammed with appointments, school districts are offering alternatives for families to keep COVID out of the classroom.

Students, parents and staff were lined up at the district's free testing site in Seaside located at 1295 La Salle Ave. The site is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for students, staff and their families. You can make an appointment here .

MPUSD is also offering free at-home rapid test kits to all students.

"Last Sunday, we were here. I was expecting 50 people, a hundred people. We had a nonstop line for three hours," said Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh. "We had a number tested here and then we again gave out thousands of the home test kits."

Negative tests are not being required to return to school, but Diffenbaugh says regular testing will help keep students safe from the virus.

"We're encouraging students, as soon as they feel sick, to stay at home, come to the testing site, get tested or use their home test to get tested and don't come to school if they're COVID positive," said Diffenbaugh. "The protocol now is that they need to stay home for at least five days and be able to be symptom free and test negative prior to return."

Diffenbaugh says they hope to organize more distributions for at-home tests as they become available. Governor Gavin Newsom's office posted Tuesday that they had received more test kits to send out to schools.

"We're very hopeful that the tests will continue to come and as soon as we get them, we'll certainly develop a plan to get them out to the families," said Diffenbaugh.

The post Take-home tests for students returning after winter break appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Hospitals are experiencing “double threat” with an increase in COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages

In addition to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients going to the hospital, Monterey County Hospitals said they're also experiencing staffing shortages. The post Monterey County Hospitals are experiencing “double threat” with an increase in COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monterey County, CA
Education
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Seaside, CA
Monterey County, CA
Health
State
California State
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
KION News Channel 5/46

Spike in California virus cases hitting hospitals, schools

By BRIAN MELLEY and JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is struggling to staff hospitals and classrooms as a spike in coronavirus infections hits the state. The fast-spreading omicron variant is sidelining exposed or infected health care workers even as the number of people hospitalized jumps. The state’s health secretary warned Wednesday The post Spike in California virus cases hitting hospitals, schools appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Santas with Salinas Fire visits SHARE Homeless Navigation Center with gifts

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) 'Tis the season of giving, and not one but two Santas, along with the Salinas Fire Department made a special stop Wednesday evening to give gifts to kids at the SHARE Homeless Navigation Center.  Kids were seeing double, two Santas ditched the sleigh and showed up in a fire truck to greet The post Two Santas with Salinas Fire visits SHARE Homeless Navigation Center with gifts appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Free Christmas trees at Salinas High School

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) There were more than 100 trees lined up along the parking lot of Salinas High School, up for grabs to anyone still looking for that last minute Christmas tree and they were being given away for free.   The trees were actually saved from being dumped, after a Salinas High School agruculture The post Free Christmas trees at Salinas High School appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy